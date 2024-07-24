'Ch****a Hona Zaruri Hai Relationship Mein': Bhuvan Bam On How He Realised Arpita Bhattacharya Is The One

Bhuvan Bam | Instagram

YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam has always been private about his 15-year-old relationship with his girlfriend Arpita Bhattacharya.

He recently talked about his relationship and was questioned about the moment when he realised that it was forever. Speaking to We Are Yuvaa, he said, "The first time we spoke, main samaj gaya tha ki bas, maine kaha ki yahi hai jo hai. Phir uske baad aap chu***a ho jate ho pyaar mein, sorry. Woh chu***a hona bahot zaruri hai life mein, relationship mein. Because you know and in your mind, you have that sense, yaar she is the one. Now I will go to any length and I will do whatever it will take to keep this as it is, and then you start putting in efforts."

Here's How Bhuvan Confessed His Feelings

He further talked about the moment he decided to tell her about his feelings. However, he revealed that his friends said to to his partner on his behalf.

Bhuvan said, "It was Friday, and I decided to tell her that I loved her. I told all my friends, but then I was scared that her mother would pick up the call. I told my friend, whom she used to call her brother to call her. He called and said, 'Bhuvan said he likes you', and he cut the call, and I was like 'You should have waited for the reply.' Then she texted me, 'ya, me too'. Then I replied back, 'Ok, let's go.'"

Bhuvan keeps his relationship private and has never revealed the name of his girlfriend or shared pictures on social media. However, as per reports, his girlfriend is Arpita Bhattacharya.

On the work front, Bhuvan confirmed season 2 of his fantasy comedy thriller television series Taaza Khabar on Hotstar Specials. The series will be directed by Himank Gaur.