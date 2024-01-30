'I Am Under Fire Right Now': Bhuvan Bam Debunks Reports About His ₹11 Crore House In Delhi

Actor-Youtuber Bhuvan Bam made headlines recently after several reports claimed that he had purchased a swanky new bungalow in Delhi worth a staggering Rs 11 crore. However, he has now quashed the reports and stated that the exaggerated amount has gotten him into trouble.

Bhuvan revealed that while he has indeed purchased a house in Delhi, it is not worth Rs 11 crore. "I don't know how this news got out. I was so scared because I had not told people in my family as well," he shared.

He went on to say, "They called me after the news got out. I am under fire right now, I don’t know what to tell them!"

Bhuvan went on to say that while materialistic things do not excite him much, he had always wanted to own a house.

"It is a feeling I cannot put in words. It is something I want to live for the next one and a half years, I want to build it. I want to keep it as private as possible," he said.

The previous report had stated that Bhuvan had purchased the bungalow in South Delhi's posh Greather Kailash area back in August 2023.

Bhuvan was born in Vadodara, but later, he moved to Delhi with his family. He shot to fame with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, and he is one of the first Indian content creators to have a global appeal.

He has over 26.4 million subscribers on his official channel.

Along with a successful YouTube career, Bhuvan has also acted in a number of shows including Dhindora, Taaza Khabar and Rafta Rafta.

Recently, he also turned commentator in the Indian reboot of the popular Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle.