Bhuvan Bam: 'I overcame the fear to play Vasya before convincing audiences in Taaza Khabar'

Bhuvan Bam, who became an overnight sensation with his comic videos online has been garnering love from all over for his latest show, Taaza Khabar. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the content creator-turned-actor talks about his similarities with his character Vasya, his working experience with Shriya Pilgaonkar, and more. Excerpts:

How does it feel to receive love from people as an actor?

It feels nice and I feel responsible. After Dhindhora and Rafta Rafta, I had to choose projects wisely. Every actor wants to be consistent. I hope and pray that drive of creating content remains with me.

Was there a concern initially towards a genre like this in Taaza Khabar?

It was a massive jump for me to go from comedy to fantasy drama. I feel the moment I overcame the fear to play Vasya in the show, I thought I could do this. I had to convince myself before I could expect audiences to get convinced by my performance. The entire team helped me so much. I am glad that I took this step.

The show has a strong track of a mother-son relationship. How was it for you while shooting it?

I think the mother-son relationship is always special. The scene where I protected her from my drunkard father was my first day of shoot. I was already in awe of her (Atisha Naik), since she is a senior actor. To be sharing screen and acting alongside her was scary enough. I was praying that my performance in front of my co-actors should go well.

Do you read the news every day in real life?

I am aware of the news updates to some extent but mostly I read at a glance. I only read further if something excites me enough.

What is the one quality of Vasya that you possess in real life?

I think it has to be aspiration. Both, Vasya and Bhuvan, relate to this a lot.

How was it shooting with a talented co-actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, who plays a prostitute and your girlfriend?

She is an amazing person and an actor par excellence. I had fun shooting with her. She is a typical cinema lover and has a wicked sense of humour like me. Our equation on the sets developed quite late since we only met once during the narration. I was following her lead throughout our scenes.

We also see seasoned actor Chakravarthy in Taaza Khabar. How was the shoot went with him?

I went and convinced him to do this role. He didn’t understand why we were so keen to cast him. I told him that I am a big fan of Satya and it’s my personal greedy wish that you should come on board.

