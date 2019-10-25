Celebrity spotting: From Mira Kapoor's gym look to Jhanvi Kapoor's casuals and Kriti Sanon's Desi avatar

The weekend is almost here and here are these Bollywood beauties making it better with their happy faces.
Jhanvi Kapoor was spotted outside her pilates gym. The 'Dhadak' actor kept it super casjjj with a pair of blue denim jeans and a bright orange t-shirt. She carried her usual black Chanel sling bag. She looked radiant as she smiled for the papparrazi.
Kriti Sanon is currently promoting Housefull 4. The actor was spotted in a desi avatar in Andheri. She wore a classic offwhite salwar suit and kept the make up simple.
Here are some other celeberities that were spotted around town:
