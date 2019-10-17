Entertainment

What does one carry in tiny Chanel bag worth Rs 4 lakh? Ask Janhvi Kapoor

By FPJ Web Desk

Janhvi was seen today casually dressed up in a white shirt with a designer sling bag.

Janhvi Kapoor who always spotted by shutterbugs at her gym or Pilates, and today also she snapped outside her Pilate center. Janhvi who always sports her look with gym shorts and top was seen today casually dressed up in a white shirt with an expensive designer sling bag.

The bag which Janhvi was carrying is from the most expensive brand 'Chanel'. It's a small flap Lambskin & Gold-Tone metal black bag worth rupees 3,98,997.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

On work front, Janhvi Kapoor just wrapped up the shoot for the Ruhi Afza with Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi Kapoor is also breaking records by being the only new-age actress who has 6 films lined up in her kitty with Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfza, Takht, Dostana 2, Bombay Girl, and Ghost Stories.

