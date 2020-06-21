Celebrating World Music Day 2020 amid pandemic

Hariharan, singer
We are all going through troubled times due to the pandemic and continuously staying indoors can troublesome. With this, music is the only source of healing minds and making people feel better. Normally, we hold performances and record songs, but this time round we are still groping in the dark waiting for the pandemic to subside.
Anup Jalota, singer
Normally, we celebrate the day with a party. But this time, the pandemic has made it impossible for people to come together. So we will be celebrating it virtually with many singers coming together, singing songs, etc. It will be at least six months before people can come together and for me to give a public performance. My heart bleeds for those musicians on a daily wage.
Nikhil Kamath, music composer
Today, on World Music Day, I want people to spend the day by spreading music of love and respect. Let us spread love to all human beings by singing songs of love and hope. Music is the only force has the ability to reach hearts. It refreshes and makes you feel alive. So sing ballads of love and happiness.
Javed Ali, singer
The World Music Day has a lot of importance for me as music means everything to me. Music has given me a lot in life and I am thankful to it. I believe music has the power to be a healer and make one feel better after listening to music. It can also cut across boundaries and bind people.
Gary Lawyer, singer & music composer
At this point of time, due to the pandemic I am at a loss for words. Normally, we friends and musicians get together on this day and celebrate it with some new song or album. But, this time round its not feasible. But, I am still posting my singles and music videos on various platforms and this gives me a great deal of satisfaction.
