 CBFC Corruption Row: Tamil Actor Vishal To Release Voice Note As Evidence
Vishal recently made corruption accusations against the Censor Board in Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
CBFC Corruption Row: Tamil Actor Vishal To Release Voice Note As Evidence | Photo Via Instagram

Tamil actor-producer Vishal recently accused the Central Board Of Film Certification in Mumbai of taking a bribe of 6.5 lakh to get a certificate for the Hindi release of his film, Mark Antony, which was released on September 28, 2023.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Vishal revealed that he will soon be releasing a voice, not as evidence for more clarity. "It is not our culture to record voices, but this needs to be recorded for everyone to see. I am not talking about myself but for future producers who might go through the same," he added.

article-image
article-image

Further, Vishal stated that the members of CBFC had told his manager that since they were coming a 'tad bit late' and they wanted the certificate by Tuesday, they would have to pay a price of 6.5 lakhs.

The actor said that in the voice note, a lady is heard saying that if they had come a bit earlier, the price would've been a lesser price. "So that means you have to pay a price to get your certificate," said Vishal.

Vishal added that there is an application where they usually ask to pay only Rs. 4 lakhs. However, since he was coming at the last minute, the CBFC members were not budging.

The actor even said to reduce the price as they have not experienced such a situation. To this, he was told, "If you need the certificate, then 3 lakhs you have to deposit, we get them to screen the film, to watch the film, and before the first half is over, you have to pay up the 3.5 lakhs."

article-image

