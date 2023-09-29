Jackky Bhagnani On Vishal’s Corruption Allegations Against Mumbai CBFC: ‘Gandagi Ki Baat Nahi Karte’ (WATCH) |

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani who was present at a beach cleanup drive in Mumbai post-Ganpati Visarjan commented on Tamil actor Vishal’s allegations against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai of taking a bribe of Rs 6.5 Lakh for the censor certification of the Hindi version of the film Mark Antony.

Jackky told ANI, “Mere hisaab se CBFC se better board humko kabhi nahi feel hua. Mere saath ye kabhi experience nahi hua hai. Toh I would not like to comment on this. I have not even heard what Vishal has said, so I would not like to comment on that. And I feel that jab saaf safai ki baat kar rahe hain na toh gandagi ki baat nahi karte.”

(According to me, I have never felt that there is a better board than the CBFC. I have never experienced anything like this before. So, I would not like to comment on this. I haven't even heard what Vishal has said, so I would not like to comment on that. And I believe that when we talk about cleanliness, we should not talk about dirt.)

On Thursday, Vishal posted a video on social media in which he alleged that officials from the CBFC had requested a payment of Rs 6.5 lakh in exchange for screening his film and issuing it a U/A certificate. Additionally, he made an appeal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to investigate the issue.

The officials from CBFC are yet to respond.

Mark Antony is a science fiction action-comedy film that was released on September 15. It is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S Vinod Kumar under Mini Studio. The movie features Vishal and S J Suryah in dual roles.

