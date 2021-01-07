Entertainment

Catherine Zeta Jones roped in for the second season of 'Prodigal Son'

She will play the character of Dr. Vivian Capshaw

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has joined the second season of the series Prodigal Son. She will play the character of Dr. Vivian Capshaw. "An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"I can't wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding season one," added Thorn.

Zeta-Jones' character is the resident MD at the psychiatric institute where Sheen's character Dr. Martin Whitly is a patient. She initially assigns Martin to menial tasks, but as he proves valuable in treating patients, Dr. Capshaw begins to see him in a new light -- which is not a good thing.

Prodigal Son airs in India on Colors Infinity.

