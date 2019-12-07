Catherine Zeta-Jones loves 'Om Shanti Om' and we can totally relate

You are not a Bollywood fan if you don't like Shah Rukh Khan movies. Proving her love for the industry, 'The Terminal' actress Catherine Zeta-Jones recently revealed that one of her favorite Bollywood movies is SRK's 'Om Shanti Om'.

In an interview at the ongoing Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Catherine Zeta-Jones was in a conversation with Anil Kapoor and Michael Douglas when she revealed her desire to be born in India.