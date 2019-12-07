Catherine Zeta-Jones loves 'Om Shanti Om' and we can totally relate

You are not a Bollywood fan if you don't like Shah Rukh Khan movies. Proving her love for the industry, 'The Terminal' actress Catherine Zeta-Jones recently revealed that one of her favorite Bollywood movies is SRK's 'Om Shanti Om'.
In an interview at the ongoing Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Catherine Zeta-Jones was in a conversation with Anil Kapoor and Michael Douglas when she revealed her desire to be born in India.
She said "I should have born in India so I could do Bollywood movies where I can dance, sing and act. Om Shanti Om is one of my favourite films. My kids have been brought up singing the song."
Starring in many Hollywood films, the 50 year-old Welsh actress has been part of various blockbuster movies like 'Chicago', which also won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Other movies featuring the actress include 'Ocean's Twelve', 'The Rebound' and 'The Mask Of Zorro'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)