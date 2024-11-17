 'Cast Of Hera Pheri 5': Akshay Kumar Says AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal Will Make A Good Actor, Netizens React
Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 08:41 AM IST
Akshay Kumar | X

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn attended a summit in Delhi on Saturday and while at it, the former grabbed eyeballs with some of his political statements. A known supporter of the PM Modi-led BJP government, Akshay took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal during the summit and said that he would make a 'good actor'.

A video has now gone viral on the internet in which the host can be seen asking Akshay to name one politician who would make a good actor today. To that, the actor responded, "Kejriwal ji...He is a good actor."

The audience erupted into laughter and cheered for the actor, and Akshay added, "It is a compliment!", feigning innocence.

As the clip went viral, netizens reacted to Akshay's statement with hilarious memes. "Cast of Hera Pheri 5," a user wrote on X, while another wrote, "Akshay didn't hesitate".

A section of the internet also took offense to Akshay's cheeky comment. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "Let me say, if Arvind Kejriwal ji does get into acting am certain he will remind actors that they have a spine. Because the current politician who is a better actor expects servility like Aam kaise khaana pasand karte hain kind of questions (sic)."

During the summit, Akshay also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the latter greeted the actor as a friend. "Kaise ho bhai?" PM Modi asked the actor as the two greeted each other.

Sharing a picture with PM Modi, Akshay wrote on X, "Got an opportunity to listen to our PM @narendramodi ji give an inspirational talk about new India’s growth story (sic)."

During the summit, Akshay also announced that the third film of his cult Hera Pheri franchise is in the works. Not just that, but Ajay Devgn confirmed that he will soon be directing Akshay in a movie.

