 Ajay Devgn Turns Director For Next Film, Ropes In Akshay Kumar As Lead
Singham Again actor Ajay Devgn announced directing his upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role today. The actors were last seen collaborating for Singham Again.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, who were last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again are all set to collaborate yet again for another upcoming venture. What makes this more special for both the actors is that the film will be directed by Ajay himself.

Well, in the Hindustan Times summit held today, the Singham Again actor announced the collaboration when enquired about their upcoming venture together. Speaking about the same, Ajay revealed that he wanted to keep this news under the wraps, however, he now feels that the platform is perfect to announce the venture. Ajay stated that they have already collaborated for the next project where in, he will be directing the film and Akshay will be starred in the same. The actor further mentioned that the film is in a nascent stage and refused to divulge any details further.

For the uninformed, Akshay Kumar’s recent cameo in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again went ahead to be massively praised. The actor, was also seen in an impressive cameo in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. As for Ajay Devgn, the actor has been riding high on the success of his recent release Singham Again, which witnessed multiple cameos including that of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and more.

