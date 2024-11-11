Ajay Devgn Says He Has A 'Significant Role' In Aaman Devgan & Rasha Thadani's Debut Film Azaad; Details Inside

Ajay Devgn and Aaman Devgan in Azaad teaser |

Ajay Devgn, who is enjoying the success of his recent film 'Singham Again', spoke highly of his nephew Aaman Devgan, who is set to debut in the upcoming period film Azaad. The film also marks the debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Tandon, with Ajay himself playing an important role in the movie.

Speaking to ANI, Ajay praised Aaman's dedication, saying, "I have a significant role in his film as well. The teaser has been released, and people are liking it. Fingers crossed. He is a very hardworking boy."

Ajay Devgn recently released the teaser for the upcoming period film. Set in pre-independence India, 'Azaad' features the 'Singham' actor as a skilled horse rider who has a deep connection with his horse.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the harsh English armies and, during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgan's character.

The teaser of Azaad begins with a voiceover telling the story of Maharana Pratap and his trusted horse, Chetak. Ajay's character is then seen in a battle alongside his horse. When Aaman wonders if he will ever find his own horse, the voice reassures him, "Toh fir woh tumhe dhoondh lega."

The teaser also gives a glimpse of the strong bond between Aaman's character and his horse. The intriguing video further shows several intense battle scenes as Aaman rides into war with Ajay by his side.

While Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha plays a character from a royal family, actress Diana Penty will be seen playing the role of Ajay’s love interest in Azaad.

The film has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad is set to deliver a cinematic adventure on a grand scale. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens in January 2025.