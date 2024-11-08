 Prabhas Lauds Azaad Teaser, Welcomes Debutants Aaman Devgan & Rasha Thadani To Movies
Prabhas extended his heartfelt wish to Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani as they are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad. The teaser of the film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, was recently shared by the makers and it is receiving praises from netizens

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Actor Prabhas extended his heartfelt wish to debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani as they are all set to star in Abhishek Kapoor's big screen spectacle Azaad. The teaser of the film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, was recently shared by the makers officially and it is receiving praises from netizens. Prabhas has joined the list of people who are raving about the teaser.

Taking to his official social media account, Prabhas shared the teaser of Azaad and wrote, "Welcome to the movies Rasha and Aaman ❤️#Azaad Teaser looks like it's Made for the BIG screen. All my best wishes to the team."

Rasha re-shared Prabhas' post and thanked him for supporting them. "Sir Thanku so much," she wrote.

The teaser of Azaad begins with a voiceover telling the story of Maharana Pratap and his trusted horse, Chetak. Ajay's character is then seen in a battle alongside his horse. When Aaman wonders if he will ever find his own horse, the voice reassures him, "Toh fir woh tumhe dhoondh lega."

The teaser also gives a glimpse of the strong bond between Aaman's character and his horse. The intriguing video further shows several intense battle scenes as Aaman rides into war with Ajay by his side.

While Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha plays a character from a royal family, actress Diana Penty will be seen playing the role of Ajay’s love interest in Azaad.

The film has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad is set to deliver a cinematic adventure on a grand scale. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens in January 2025, promising an epic start to the new year.

