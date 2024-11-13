Akshay Kumar Buys New Toyota Vellfire Worth ₹1.5 Crore; Watch Video

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has added a Toyota Vellfire, one of the most sought-after luxury MPVs, to his impressive car collection. The actor was recently spotted alongside fellow actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal outside Mumbai’s Kalina airport. Several pictures and videos of Akshay and others have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. The Sooryavanshi actor arrives in his swanky new car.

About Akshay Kumar's new car

After doing a little research, we found out that the price of Akshay's new Toyota Vellfire is nearly Rs 1.5 crore. Known for its spacious interiors, state-of-the-art features, and a smooth hybrid powertrain, Vellfire has become a favourite among high-profile personalities seeking comfort and luxury in their travels.

According to media reports, the Vellfire model Akshay opted for is the latest variant, and it is the best option for those who are looking for both style and space.

Other Bollywood celebrities who own the car are Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Akshay has an impressive collection of luxury cars that and it proves how passionate the actor is about automobiles. Reportedly, he also owns Rolls Royce Phantom VII, worth Rs 10 crore, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, which is prices at Rs 2.5 crore, a Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes Benz GLS, and a Mercedes Benz V-Class V220D.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was recently seen in Singham Again, which marks the biggest film of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He reprised his role of Sooryavanshi in the film. Singham Again also starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others in key roles. The film released in theatres on November 1.

He has films like Sky Force, Kannappa, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Shakara, Hera Pheri 3, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat in the pipeline.