Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore To Feed Monkeys In Ayodhya

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar donated a sum of Rs 1 crore to feed the monkeys in Ayodhya, the land of Lord Ram, ahead of Diwali. If reports are to be believed, the actor donated the money to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and to also protect the animals which are very significant in Indian culture and mythology.

The initiative of feeding the monkeys is led by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust. According to a report in Times Now, Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj, who is the leader of the trust, reached out to Akshay to ask him to participate in the noble cause, and the actor readily agreed.

A member of the trust also mentioned that Akshay actively donates for various causes in the name of his parents, Hari Om Bhatia and Aruna Bhatia, and father-in-law Rajesh Khanna.

"Akshay is not just a generous donor but also an equally socially conscious citizen of India. He was equally concerned about the citizens and city of Ayodhya and thus we will ensure that no citizen gets inconvenienced while we feed the monkeys and there is no littering on the streets of Ayodhya as a result of feeding the monkeys," the member said.

Akshay is yet to issue a statement on the same.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in Singham Again, which marks the biggest film of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He will assume his role of Sooryavanshi in the film. Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others in key roles.

The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on November 1.