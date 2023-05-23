Cannes 2023: Blackpink's Jennie makes dazzling debut in custom chanel gown (WATCH)

The 76th Cannes Film Festival witnessed another extraordinary moment as Jennie Kim, popularly known as Jennie from the K-Pop girl group Blackpink, graced the red carpet on Sunday.

The K-pop idol made her presence felt at the prestigious event to attend the premiere of the highly anticipated HBO drama series, 'The Idol', marking her acting debut.

Jennie, accompanied by esteemed personalities such as producer Ashley Levinson, director Sam Levinson, and a star-studded lineup including Abel Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Rachel Sennott, Sophie Mudd, Moses Sumney, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and producer Reza Fahim, mesmerized the crowd with her elegant ensemble.

Jennie shines in her custom chanel gown

For her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Jennie chose to wear a stunning Spring 2020 Haute Couture custom Chanel gown, emphasizing her status as a style icon.

The breathtaking attire paid homage to the timeless allure of old Hollywood glamour, captivating everyone in attendance.

The white lace dress, originally modelled on the runway by Kaia Gerber, featured a knee-length skirt and bodice adorned with delicate white lace and a tulle underlay, creating a charming vintage silhouette.

The gown's corseted torso accentuated Jennie's slender frame, making her a vision of beauty on the red carpet.

Adding a classic touch, Jennie opted to wear the black tulle sleeves slightly off her shoulders, evoking the essence of the golden era of Hollywood.

To complete her look, Jennie accessorized the monochrome gown with a black bow in her hair, peep-toe heels adorned with bows, and statement rings, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

Her pulled-back open locks, ruby pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, rouged cheeks, dewy glass skin, feathered brows, and mascara-enhanced lashes complemented her overall appearance, exuding elegance and charm.

Following the footsteps of Rose

Jennie's debut at the Cannes Film Festival follows in the footsteps of her Blackpink bandmate Rosé, who attended the event last week, stunning onlookers with her chic black YSL gown.

The two Blackpink members have undeniably cemented their presence in the world of fashion and entertainment, garnering international acclaim.

As the spotlight shines brightly on Jennie, her fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming acting venture in the HBO drama series ‘The Idol’, scheduled to premiere on June 4.