CAA Protests: Ranvir Shorey loses cool, terms it #MeToo after woman calls him ch****e

Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension all over the country. However, renowned actor Ranvir Shorey however, spoke against the protests and triggered backlash on Twitter.

Ranvir wrote, "Trust Indian citizens to lose their shit over a law that doesn’t affect Indian citizens. #CAAProtests #India #BharatBananaHai". "The CAA doesn’t affect students directly. Yet they’re being made the face of these protests", he added.