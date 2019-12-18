CAA Protests: Ranvir Shorey loses cool, terms it #MeToo after woman calls him ch****e

Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension all over the country. However, renowned actor Ranvir Shorey however, spoke against the protests and triggered backlash on Twitter.
Ranvir wrote, "Trust Indian citizens to lose their shit over a law that doesn’t affect Indian citizens. #CAAProtests #India #BharatBananaHai". "The CAA doesn’t affect students directly. Yet they’re being made the face of these protests", he added.
Artist Priyanka Paul called him out on Twitter and wrote, "Tere jaise c****** thodi na kisi bhi cheez ka face banenge, someone has to step up na." To which, Shorey replied by commenting, "Wah. Here’s my #metoo story." "Imagine how a guy would be treated if he uses this kind of language to a girl for her views", he added.
The post grabbed attention of actress Sandhya Mridul, who had accused veteran actor Alok Nath of sexual harassment when the movement broke out in India. She replied to Ranvir's post and wrote, "Go to my timeline and you’ll know."
Ranvir replied to Sandhya by stating, "Sandy, I didn’t mean to compare this to what you and other girls/ women go through everyday, and maybe I shouldn’t have mentioned #metoo lightly like I did. But this girl is a shining example of assholes existing in all genders."
According to earlier reports, Ranvir has been termed as a domestic abuser. This was during the time he was in a relationship with actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt. It was reported that they pulled the plug due to Shorey's alcoholism and abusive behaviour.
Tensions flared across the country after police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence during protests during which several students and police officials sustained injuries.
Several educational institutions across the country have come out in support of the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia after the incident against Police action.
The Delhi Police on Monday said that it used minimum force and showed maximum restraint despite provocation by protesters during violence at Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.
