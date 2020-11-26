Busy bee Kriti Sanon has a packed slate in 2021

From keeping herself busy with the shoot of her next in Chandigarh to spending time with her family back home in lockdown, there was a lot that kept Kriti Sanon occupied. She also made the most of the lockdown by working out and shedding every bit of those 15 kilos she had gained to play a surrogate mother in Mimi, an official adaptation of 2011 National Award winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy.

And, now, the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor has also gotten into work mode for 2021. It is said Kriti is currently busy reading scripts for seven movies and is expected to have a jam-packed new year.

A source close to the actor added, “Kriti is keeping really busy with the shoot of her next film in Chandigarh. After breaking new grounds with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4, she has in no time become a director's favourite and has been offered some really exciting projects. After staying at home all these months due to the pandemic, she is all set to roll with around five projects slated in 2021.”

Apart from Mimi, Kriti will also star in the much-anticipated 'Bachchan Pandey' opposite Akshay Kumar.