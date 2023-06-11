 Buniyaad Actor Mangal Dhillon Dies In Ludhiana After Battling Cancer, Yashpal Sharma Mourns His Death
The actor-director was battling cancer and he breathed his last at a hospital in Ludhiana

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
Actor, writer and filmmaker Mangal Dhillon passed away on June 11 in Ludhiana after battling cancer. The actor was a part of TV shows and Bollywood films like Buniyaad, Khoon Bhari Maang and Vishwatma among many others.

According to various media reports, the actor-director was battling cancer and he breathed his last at a hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab. He passed away just a week before his birthday.

Actor Yashpal Sharma took to his official Facebook account to mourn Dhillon's death.

Saddened over Dhillon's demise, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal said that it is a big loss to the world of Indian cinema.

"His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans," he tweeted.

Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, Dhillon had made a mark in the world of films and serials. The actor has been a part of TV shows like Katha Sagar, Kismat, Junoon, Maulana Azad, Noorjahan, Param Vir Chakra, Rishta and others.

He has appeared in films like Zakhmi Aurat, Bhrashtachar, Naaka Bandi, Nyay Anyay, Pyar Ka Devta, Janasheen, Train To Pakistan, Vishwatma, Dalaal among others.

He mostly played the role of police officers in various films.

