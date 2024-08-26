Buddy OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Buddy OTT Release Date | Trailer

Buddy is a Telugu film starring Allu Sirish and Gayatri Bhardwaj. The film was released in theatres on August 2, 2024, and it received mixed reviews from critics. It will release on an OTT platform in August 2024.

Release date and platform of Buddy

The film will be released on August 30, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the poster on Instagram and captioned, "Are you teddy for take off? 🧸 Buddy the bear and pilot Aditya Ram team up for the fight of a lifetime. #Buddy is coming to Netflix on 30 August in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada!"

Plot

The film revolves around Pallavi, an Air Traffic Control Officer, who is struggling in life and hoping to make it beautiful. Unfortunately, she meets with an accident and slips into a coma. When doctors in the hospital decide to sell her body parts, her soul shifts into a teddy bear. An intense turn of events occurs when she meets a pilot named Aditya Ram, and they both embark on a journey to unmask people involved in criminal activities.

Cast and production of Teddy bear

The cast of the film includes Allu Sirish as Aditya Ram, Buddy Gayatri Bhardwaj as Pallavi, Prisha Rajesh Singh, Ajmal Ameer, Mukesh Rishi, Ali, Ravi Prakash, and Sriam Reddy Polasane as Mahendra.

The fantasy film is written and directed by Sam Anton. It is produced by Aadhana Gnanavelraja and KE Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green. Krishnan Vasant has done the cinematography and Ruben has edited the film. The music of the movie is composed by Hiphop Tamizha.