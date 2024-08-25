Twisters OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar Jones' Film

Twisters OTT Release Date | Trailer

Twisters is an adventure film starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edger in the lead roles. It premiered on July 8, 2024, at Cineworld Leicester Square and was released in theatres on July 10, 2024. Twisters received a positive response from critics and is set to release on OTT in August.

When and where to watch Twisters?

The action thriller will be released online on August 30, 2024, and, according to reports, it will be available to watch on Book My Show.

Plot

The film is set in Oklahoma and narrates the story of a meteorologist and former storm chaser, Kate Carter, and a social media sensation, Tyler Owens. When they read a news report about a tornado destroying a town, they embark on a journey to save the lives of the people. However, things go out of their prediction when two tornadoes hit the mainland of Oklahoma. They try to do whatever they can, but what happens when they find their own lives at stake?

Cast

The film features Glen Powell as Tyler Owens, Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Carter, Brandon Perea as Boone, Anthony Ramos as Javi, Harry Hadden-Paton as Ben, Daryl McCormack as Jeb, Nik Dodani as Praveen, Tunde Adebimpe as Dexter, Kiernan Shipka as Addy, David Born as Riggs, and Stephen Oyoung as Mike, among others.

All about Twisters

The film is written by Mark L Smith and directed by Lee Issac Chung. It is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley under Universal Pictures, Warner Bros Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. Benjamin Wallfisch has composed the music and Terilyn A Shropshire has edited the film.