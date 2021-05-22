BTS' V's new hairstyle reminds ARMY of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, fans share hilarious tweets

After the release of their much-awaited song Butter on Friday, BTS members addressed a press conference and held a live session.

However, Kim Taehyung aka V grabbed all the attention of fans. The singer, who is loved for his deep voice and good looks, debuted his permed hair.

During the live session, while the members spoke about numerous subjects, Jungkook couldn't help but play with V's hair. At a point, he was seen inserting forks into his hair.

Within minutes, V was seen with a crown made of forks and this reminded fans of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Yes, you read that right!

Back in 2019, Priyanka had attended MET Gala wearing a silver gown with a dramatic cage crown resting on her head.

While most fans enjoyed the camaraderie between the singers, a few others went took to Twitter and pointed out the resemblance.

