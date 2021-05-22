BTS' V's new hairstyle reminds ARMY of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, fans share hilarious tweets

After the release of their much-awaited song Butter on Friday, BTS members addressed a press conference and held a live session.
However, Kim Taehyung aka V grabbed all the attention of fans. The singer, who is loved for his deep voice and good looks, debuted his permed hair.
During the live session, while the members spoke about numerous subjects, Jungkook couldn't help but play with V's hair. At a point, he was seen inserting forks into his hair.
Within minutes, V was seen with a crown made of forks and this reminded fans of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Yes, you read that right!
Back in 2019, Priyanka had attended MET Gala wearing a silver gown with a dramatic cage crown resting on her head.
While most fans enjoyed the camaraderie between the singers, a few others went took to Twitter and pointed out the resemblance.
Check out some of the tweets here:
Meanwhile, Butter has already begun shattering records on YouTube. Reportedly, the music video surpassed 10 million views in just 13 minutes, making it the fastest video in YouTube history to surpass 10 million views.
The song had surpassed 21 million views within an hour.
Talking about the song, group leader RM said, "We hope that 'Butter' can be really the summer song for 2021. So we'll try to do the best we can, work hard on our promos and our activities."
"If we are able to engage with and communicate with fans, that will be great," he added.
Jungkook said the song is "very simple". "We hope that you can have a fun summer with the BTS and with 'Butter'. I think that will be enough, that's the goal," he added.
Butter is a dance pop track with the band's distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances, with highlight gestures such as stroking of hair, blowing kisses and walking on tiptoes.
The band will perform Butter for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23.
They are nominated in four categories at this year's award -- Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song.
