BTS' new song 'Butter' sees 10 million YouTube views in 13 minutes

K-Pop super band BTS' latest song "Butter" set a new record a record with 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes, upon release on Friday. The band's new music video also drew around 3.89 million concurrent viewers during its midnight (EST) premiere.

In its first five hours of release, the track had over 47,034,131 views on YouTube and 4.8 million likes, according to Forbes.

"Butter" is a dance pop track with the band's distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances, with highlight gestures such as stroking of hair, blowing kisses and walking on tiptoes.