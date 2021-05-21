'We have shot for it and...': K-pop band BTS spills the beans on ‘Friends: Reunion’ special appearance

The Grammy-nominated South Korean super band BTS dropped the much-awaited music video for the new song “Butter”. During its launch the septet comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook spilled the beans on their ‘Friends: Reunion’ special appearance.

RM shared, “Actually we would spoil it, I think the broadcasting company won’t like it! But we have shot for it and we are not sure how we will actually be on the show. I think you’ll will have to wait to find out for yourself. Sorry but we can’t give away more.”

Earlier, the reunion director Ben Winston tweeted, "I want to manage your expectations on this -- it's a really short moment from BTS. They are great of course, but they are one of the interviews, talking briefly about why they like Friends."

For those unversed, in 2017, when BTS appeared on ‘The Ellen Show’, RM, who speaks English fluently said that he credited it to the American sitcom.

"My English teacher was the sitcom ‘Friends’. Back in the days, when I was like 15, 14, it was quite like a syndrome for all the Korean parents to make their kids watch ‘Friends’. I thought I was kind of like a victim at that time, but right now, I'm the lucky one, thanks to my mother. She bought me all 10 DVDs — all the seasons. So firstly, I watched them with the Korean subtitles, and then next time, I watched with the English subtitles, and then I just removed it."

The makers of 'Friends: The Reunion' dropped the trailer of featuring the star cast as they relive their memories from the beloved sitcom.

The two-minute trailer starts from a shot that features the star cast recreating a sequence from the show. In the sequence, Ross Geller is seen playing a rapid-fire quiz with other stars namely Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. The scene then cuts to a shot where the star cast enters the studio with the signature water fountain which is there in the theme song of the show.

The star cast then recollects the 'incredible' time they had while shooting for the show. The trailer also features some epic scenes of the show, with them all reading their dialogues from the script. The trailer ends with a studio audience cheering up for their favourite stars as they root for the 'Friends' actors. At the end of the trailer, they are all seen hugging each other in a small circle.

The show will stream on May 27 on HBO Max.

The special marks the star's return to the iconic comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a celebration.

It will also feature guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.