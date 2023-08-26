 BTS' Jimin & Suga's Playful Exchange During 'Sorry For Being Cute' Challenge Will Make Your Day
BTS' Jimin & Suga's Playful Exchange During 'Sorry For Being Cute' Challenge Will Make Your Day

As Jimin interacted with fans in a virtual meet, he came across an unexpected virtual appearance by Suga, who had joined under the alias ‘Jiyoon.’

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
article-image

BTS member Jimin's recent virtual meet and greet with fans took an unexpected twist when his fellow group member and rapper, Suga, joined the call incognito, leaving Jimin both surprised and entertained.

The delightful encounter was shared with the ARMY on BangtanTV, where a brief two-minute clip captured the essence of their playful interaction. 

article-image

BTS' SUGA CHALLENGES JIMIN TO SING A SONG

As Jimin interacted with fans, he was met with an unexpected virtual appearance by Suga, who had joined under the alias ‘Jiyoon.’ The playful banter kicked off with Jimin's puzzled reaction as Suga's face appeared on screen, causing both members to burst into laughter.

Suga, known for his wit, wasted no time in challenging Jimin to the "Sorry for being cute" challenge. 

Amid laughter, Jimin gamely rose from his seat and showcased his rehearsed moves, only to be met with Suga's lighthearted criticism. The camaraderie between the two continued as they discussed fan interactions, Suga revealing his inspiration to hold a video fan sign meet following Jimin's successful attempt.

The exchange took a comical turn as Suga playfully warned Jimin about a potential controversy for his reluctance to sing, urging him to perform within a 10-second time frame.

While Suga joked saying, "I can't lose to Park Jimin, the ‘Like Crazy’ singer said, "You cannot lose to me?" When Suga responded saying NO, Jimin told him, "You can't beat me at being an idol." 

Suga demanded for a song saying, "Please sing me a song as I have just 10 seconds left." Jimin replied, "No, I won’t." 

To this, Suga reverted, "Do anything. Plzz. This is gonna be a controversy for bad attitude."

The call ended abruptly, leaving both BTS members baffled yet amused.

THEIR CHEMISTRY AT D-DAY CONCERT IN SEOUL

Interestingly, this surprise encounter follows their recent joint performance at Jimin's D-Day concert in Seoul, where they captivated fans with their rendition of "Tony Montana."

The chemistry between Suga and Jimin, both on and off the stage, remains a cherished aspect for BTS enthusiasts.

