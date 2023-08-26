BTS Sets Sights On Epic 2025 Reunion Tour; Could India Be On the Concert Map?

Get ready, BTS ARMY! This newswill surely leave you excited! Your beloved K-pop group BTS, is gearing up for an epic comeback in 2025.

After a period of anticipation and individual artistic exploration, the group is set to reunite, and fans can barely contain their excitement.

BTS' GRAND COMEBACK CONFIRMED

In a recent interview, Bang Si Hyuk, the mastermind behind BTS' management company HYBE, confirmed the extensive preparations for the group's grand return.

The members' well-deserved hiatus has provided a chance for individual exploration, with Jimin and Suga discussing their potential reunion during Suga's engaging talk show, Suchwita.

This break was all about nurturing their unique styles, evident in the solo projects that took the music world by storm.

The anticipation skyrocketed when rumours about a massive BTS reunion tour spread like wildfire, especially fueled by Jung Kook's triumphant solo endeavours. HYBE's CEO, Bang Si-Hyuk, expressed support for the members' future plans, only intensifying fans' already sky-high expectations.

BTS MILITARY ENLISTMENT & SOLO ACTIVITIES

BTS, a force of seven exceptional talents - RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - continues to redefine global music.

Through their hiatus, they showcased their diverse musical preferences by collaborating with artists worldwide and crafting their solo albums. Now, as they complete their mandatory military service, the countdown to their collective return begins.

This news must've left DESI ARMY excited for sure! BTS members have often expressed their plans and desire to visit India. So do yu think it will be one of the detinations on their concert map this time in 2025?

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)