'BS Micro Racism': Shruti Haasan SHUTS Troll For Asking Her To 'Say Something In South Indian Accent'

Actress Shruti Haasan slammed a netizen recently after he asked her to 'say something in South Indian accent' during a recent interactive session on social media. The actress called it racism and also stated that it was not cute when they are called names like idli and dosa in jest.

Shruti, who often holds 'Ask Me Anything' sessions for her fans on Instagram, did it once again on Thursday. During that, a netizen dropped a request which read, "Say something in South Indian accent", and this did not go down well with the actress.

She decided to give a befitting reply to the user and shut them once and for all. "Ok so this sort of BS micro racism is not ok. And it's not cute when you look at us and say idli dosa sambar either. And no you don't imitate us well so don't try and be funny," she wrote.

"Shut up and go!" she added in Tamil.

This is not the first time that a celeb has stirred the issue of racism. During the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, actor Ram Charan's makeup artist Zeba Hassan had slammed Shah Rukh Khan for calling the RRR star 'idli vada' at the event.

While netizens wondered if Shruti's post was a dig at SRK and the incident, the actress did not take names and ended the chatter with a single Instagram story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti was last seen in the Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. She will be next seen in Salaar 2, as well as in Dacoit with Adivi Sesh.