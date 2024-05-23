'I'm Entirely Single, Willing To Mingle': Shruti Haasan Confirms Breakup With Santanu Hazarika

Actress Shruti Hassan recently made headlines for her personal life. She was dating Santanu Hazarika, a doodle artist and an illustrator, however, they recently broke up. In her recent communication with fans on social media, the actress confirmed her breakup with Santanu and opened up about her relationship status. Shruti revealed that she is currently single.

Shruti Hassan Confirms Breakup With Santanu Hazarika

Shruti was questioned about her personal life by a fan. Responding to it, she said, “I don’t enjoy answering such questions but I am entirely single, willing to mingle. Only working and enjoying my life. Enough?”

This revelation marks her first indirect admission of the end of her relationship with Santanu.

Shruti Haasan And Santanu Hazarika's Love Story

Shruti and Santanu's friendship turned into love. His creativity caught Shruti’s attention when she was working on her book, which features her poetries and Santanu contributed as an illustrator. The duo dated for a couple of years and they often used to share their pictures and videos on social media.

However, a few weeks back, it was reported that they have been living separately. Shruti seems happy and focused on her profession despite the split.

Shruti Haasan's Upcoming Films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti will next be seen in Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Advi Sesh. She will also be seen in Chennai Story, an English film set in Tamil Nadu.

The actress also has Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, with Prabhas in the pipeline.