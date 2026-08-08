'Bro Relax': Mrunal Thakur, 34, REACTS To Dating Rumours With 24-Year-Old Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal After Their Mumbai Cafe Appearance

Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Dating Rumours With Yashasvi Jaiswal | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mrunal Thakur , 34, and Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, 24, recently found themselves at the centre of dating rumours after a video showing the two at the same Mumbai cafe surfaced online and quickly went viral. The clip recorded in Bandra West, sparked speculation among social media users, with several fan pages suggesting that the two could be romantically involved.

Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Dating Rumours With Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mrunal has now seemingly put the rumours to rest with a response on Instagram. Reacting to a post discussing the viral video, the actress appeared to question why people were assuming that she and Yashasvi were together simply because they were spotted at the same location.

'Log Itne Padhe Likhe...'

"Bro relax... show me ek sath kahan? Kaise yaar, aap log itne padhe likhe log aise afwaao ko sach manne lagte hain?" Mrunal commented on an Instagram page.

She further urged social media users to focus on more important issues rather than spreading unverified rumours. "Desh mein kya kuch nahi ho raha hain. Gen Z se kuch sikhiye aur sahi muddon par videos baniye aur jyaada views mileenge," she added.

Photo Via Instagram

Mrunal’s comment has since attracted attention online, with fans appreciating her candid response to the speculation. Her reaction also makes it clear that there is no confirmation of a romantic relationship between the actress and the young cricketer.

Earlier, Mrunal was rumoured to be dating South superstar Dhanush, but the actress repeatedly denied the link-up rumours. At the time, reports also claimed that the two were set to tie the knot in a private ceremony on February 14. However, the date passed without any wedding taking place, making it clear that the reports were unsubstantiated rumours.

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Mrunal was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in the lead.