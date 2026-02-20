 'I'm His Big Fan': Mrunal Thakur Wishes To Work With Dhanush Amid Wedding Rumours
Actress Mrunal Thakur has been rumoured to be dating South superstar Dhanush, though she has repeatedly denied the reports. Marriage rumours surfaced for February 14, but no ceremony took place. She said, "He's such an institution.” She added, "I was so happy," when he attended her premiere, calling him a 'fantastic' artist and expressing her wish to work with him.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Mrunal Thakur On Dhanush | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mrunal Thakur has been rumoured to be dating South superstar Dhanush; however, she has often denied the link-up rumours. Recently, reports claimed that the two were set to get married on February 14 in a private ceremony. However, days have passed since the mentioned date and no wedding took place, making it clear that the reports were merely rumours. Amid this, Mrunal expressed her wish to work with Dhanush on a project, stating that she is his 'big' fan.

Mrunal Wishes To Work With Dhanush

article-image

Talking to Mirchi Plus, Mrunal said, "Dhanush sir. I mean, after watching Raayan, Maari, Raanjhanaa, and Captain Miller, I am a big fan of his. Oh my god, Asuran is like…I can watch it multiple times. He’s such an institution, and it takes so much for an actor to be, you know, and to take out that performance from other actors, too."

Mrunal Thakur Explains Why Dhanush Attended Son Of Sardaar 2 Premiere

Further, Mrunal praised Dhanush for being a 'fantastic' lyricist, singer, dancer, director, and actor. The actress also clarified why Dhanush attended the premiere of her film Son Of Sardaar 2 in Mumbai, which had originally sparked the rumours. Explaining the reason, Thakur said that Dhanush was in the city shooting for Tere Ishk Mein, and she had casually requested him to attend the screening, unaware that he would actually show up. She added that when Dhanush did come, she was 'so happy.'

"I was like, this is really sweet. I really wish to work with him one day," shared Mrunal.

Work Front

Mrunal’s latest film Do Deewane Seher Mein hit theatres today, Friday, February 20. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role.

article-image

Mrunal will next be seen in Dacoit, alongside Adivi Sesh. The film, which was initially scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, has now been postponed.

With the revised schedule confirmed, Dacoit is set to hit cinemas on April 10, 2026. The decision was reportedly made to avoid a direct box-office clash with other major releases, including Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic.

