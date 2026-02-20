Do Deewane Seher Mein Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur's Self-Confessed Imperfections Fail To Make For A Perfect Film

Actors' performance

The film rides totally on the shoulders of Siddhant and Mrunal. On his part, Siddhant walks every possible extra mile in order to get into the skin of his character. Even though he does manage to succeed to a large extent, still, there are places where he falters and stumbles.

On the other hand, Mrunal delivers a near perfect performance with her role. She too has her moments of stumbles, but, on an overall perspective, she emerges a winner with her role.

Rest of the cast (Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Deepraj Rana, Achint Kaur) do what they are supposed to and expected to do. Viraj Gehlani tries his level best to check all boxes as a sidekick, but fails miserably. In an attempt to provide comic relief, his character lands up becoming irritating at times. It's really nice to see Sandeepa Dhar on the silver screen after a gap.

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

Director Ravi Udyawar tries his best to keep the film as simple, appealing and relatable. In an attempt to do so, he only lands up making the film simple. Relatable and appealing takes a slight backseat. A major hand in this also needs to be attributed to the film’s screenplay (Abhiruchi Chand, who has also written the story and dialogues).

The film also suffers from the lack of wow moments in addition to memorable or seeti maar worthy one liners.

Even though the film’s music (Jackie Vanjari) does not hinder the narrative, the lack of hit track leaves the music without any recall value. The background music of the film is decent.

What really stands out in the film is Kaushal Shah’s cinematography. The film’s editor (Monisha Baldawa) should have tightened the noose mostly in the portions post intervals. For example: Viraj’s drunk speech could have been avoided totally.

FPJ Verdict

They say ‘anything in excess is poison’.. something that ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ suffers from… too much dragging simplicity. Given the current trend of films, a film of this stature will possibly find itself struggling at the box office… it really has to rely heavily on word of mouth.