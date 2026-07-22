'Kaay Sangu Tyaana?': Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Delhi's Jantar Mantar Protest Video, Reveals She Personally Met Students In Maharashtra's Dhule & Nashik

Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Student Protest Video | Instagram

Many Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the student protest that's happening in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Joining the list is Mrunal Thakur. The actress, on her Instagram story, shared a video in which a man from Nashik went to Delhi for the protest. The man, in the video, while talking to a content creator, revealed that he is there for his brother who died by suicide due to the NEET paper being leaked.

Mrunal, who is from Dhule, shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Mi swatah Dhule aani Nashik madhil vidyarthyanna bhetale. Tyanni mala vicharlam ki prashnapatrika futlyanantar aata aamhee kaay karav? Kaay sangu tyaana? (I myself met students from Dhule and Nashik. They asked me what we should do now that the question papers have been leaked? What should I tell them?) (sic)."

Bollywood Celebs On Student Protest

Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Preity Zinta, Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and others have posted about the protest on social media. Meanwhile, veteran actress Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj attended the protest in Jantar Mantar.

Manoj Muntashir Slams CJP Protest

Meanwhile National Award-winning lyricist Manoj Muntashir, in an interview with Times Now, stated that he would never attend the protest and also slammed the CJP. He said that the country's youth deserve better.

Further talking about the protest, he said, “Bharat tere tukde honge wale log aa rahe hain. Kashmir Bharat ka hissa nahin hai waale… badi zimmedari se unko main deshdrohi keh raha hoon."

Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah shares a video, fuming about the way youth were beaten up yesterday in Delhi. He reminds the government, “Sab yaad rakha jayega”



Thank you sir for your voice and solidarity 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pDmp2G4U3R — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 21, 2026

Naseeruddin Shah Reacts To Student Protest In Delhi

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has reacted to the student protests in Delhi. A video of the actor was shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of CJP, in which he said, "I want to say to all these children: 'Don't lose courage'. You have the sympathy of many people. Many people are with you. I have always had hope for our country's youth, and now that hope has become even more radiant. You all continue to fight your battle; we are all with you."