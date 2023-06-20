All India Cine Workers Association Write To PM Modi Seeking Ban On Adipurush |

All India Cine Workers Association have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to "stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban of Adipurush screening in the theatres and OTT platforms in the future."

"We need FIR against Director Om Raut, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla and the producers of the film..," reads their letter.

The letter further stated that Adipurush with its screenplay and dialogues is defaming the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

It read, "Adipurush Movie is Hurting religious Sentiment's of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma. Prabhu Shri Ram is a God for everyone in India not matter what religious faith one comes from, this movie depicts Lord Ram and even Ravan who looks like a character of a video game, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the globe. Actor Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan shouldn't have been part of such a disgraceful movie ever made in the history of Indian Cinema, Adipurush is a complete disaster of our faith in Shri Ram and Ramayan."

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush was released across the country on June 16 in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. It stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravan).