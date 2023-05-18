Breaking: Actor Ajaz Khan to be released on Friday on bail, wife Aisha is thankful

On Thursday evening, a post on social media did the rounds stating actor Ajaz Khan will be released from the Arthur Road Jail on bail in Mumbai, on May 19, 2023.

In a post shared by Viral Bhayani, the caption read, "Ajaz khan after strenuous 2 years 2 months behind the bars gets the bail and will be released on the 19th May 6.40 pm from Arthur Jail."

The post further added that Khan's wife was joyous and she has missed her husband dearly. "It's a happy moment for us and can’t wait to see him at home with us , we have missed him immsely these years."

WHO IS AJAZ KHAN?

41-year old Ajaz Khan is an Indian television and film actor, whose most notable claim to fame was in the seventh season of the revered, reality TV show 'Bigg Boss'. A wild card entrant, he acquired an immense fan following for his routinely brash but no-nonsense attitude. He was also appreciated for his wit and humour by fellow housemates and the audience. He returned as a challenger in the next season but a brawl with fellow contestant Ali Quli Mirza, had him evicted out of the house.

WHY WAS AJAZ ARRESTED?

Khan was detained at the Mumbai airport by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for illegal possession of drugs, in March 2021. At the time of arrest, the actor held about 31 tablets of Alprazolam. In 2022, the Bombay High Court had refused to grant bail to the actor on the grounds that the chargesheet filed against him booked him on the grounds of illicit trafficking and purchase of drugs. Witness testimonials further added that the actor often exploited youngsters to procure drugs for him and he even supplied drugs to some.

Though an NCB official added that he was also arrested for an alleged connection with the Batata Gang.

AJAZ'S STINT IN SHOWBIZ, SO FAR

Following his debut in 'Patth' in 2003, Khan has also starred in 'Ek… The Power of One', 'Allah Ke Banday', 'Rakta Charitra II', 'Lakeer ka Fakeer', 'Ya Rab' and 'Love Day – Pyaar Ka Din'. He has also acted in a few Telugu films namely the Jr. NTR-starrer 'Temper', 'Rogue', 'Veta' and 'Heart'. Prior to his arrest, he was last seen in the 2020 film 'Gul Makai'.

Khan and his wife Aisha also have a son, Adnan.