Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by NCB in drug case, tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by Narcotics Contro Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19, ANI reported.

"He is being shifted to a hospital. The officer involved in this probe will also undergo COVID test," an NCB official was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has witnessed a five-fold rise in the number of active cases in the last 30 days. According to the civic data, there were 10,010 active cases until February 3 which has increased to 62,187 until April 3, which means an almost 512% surge. Officials have attributed this surge to the laxity behaviour of citizens and increasing number of COVID-19 tests.

On April 1, NCB had arrested Khan after drug peddler Shadab Batata had allegedly taken Khan's name. Khan was produced before the court on Saturday after his custody ended. In the court, NCB officials informed the judge that Ajaz consumed drugs that he procured from Batata and also peddled them. They also claimed that the actor could influence witnesses and demanded an extension in his custody; following argument court extended his custody till Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)