Mumbai: After Ajaz Khan's arrest, NCB recovers drugs from another actor's house

The name of one more actor has cropped up in the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) investigations in which they had arrested actor Ajaz Khan. On Friday night, NCB raided television actor Gaurav Dixit's house in Andheri Lokhandwala and seized a couple of contraband substances. According to the officials, seeing the NCB officials Dixit fled from the spot.

According to the officials, during interrogations Khan named Dixit for allegedly supplying contraband substances to him after which NCB officials raided Dixit's house on Friday night. From the flat, intermediate quantity of mephedrone (MD) and MDMA along with small quantity of cannabis have been seized, confirmed officials. Drugs packaging material and a weighing machine was also seized from the flat.

Dixit who was not present at the time of the raid returned to his apartment later, however, seeing NCB officials he fled, said officials. He was reportedly accompanied by a Dutch national woman who fled along with him. The woman will also be treated as a suspect in the case, said officials.

On April 1, NCB arrested Khan after drug peddler Shadab Batata had allegedly taken Khan's name. Khan was produced before the court on Saturday after his custody ended. In the court NCB officials informed the judge that Ajaz consumed drugs that he procured from Batata and also peddled them. They also claimed that the actor could influence witnesses and demanded extension in his custody; following argument court extended his custody till Monday.