 Bramayugam OTT Release Date: Know All About Cast, Plot & Platform
Mammoothy's thriller horror movie Bramayugam is all set to premiere on the digital platform.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Still Image From Bramayugam |

Mammoothy's Bramayugam is all set to premiere on the OTT platform from March 15, 2022 onwards. This film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Manmotty and director Rahul Sadasivan, who is known for his film Bhoothakalam. 

Where to watch Bramayugam

Viewers can watch the movie on SonyLIV. The announcement was made on the streaming platform. The film was released in theaters in February 2024, in black-and-white format.

Bramayugam received good criticism and praise from the audience after its theatrical release.

Plot

The film is set against the backdrop of the 17th century. It follows a guy (Arjun Ashokan) who accidentally finds himself in Kodumon Potti's ancestral house and is forced to stay. Bramayugam's film is based on a horror theme.

The decision to shoot in black and white makes the movie unique in the horror genre. It helped enhance the overall film and visually captivated the audience.

Cast

The cast includes Mammootty as Kodumon Potti, Manikandan R. Achari as Koran, Thevan's friend, Amalda Liz as Yakshi, Sidharth Bharathan as Kodumon Potti's cook and Arjun Ashokan as Thevan, a Paanan (court singer) among others.

All About the Film

The film was made under a budget of around ₹27 crore which includes all the expenses including the film's marketing and promotional campaign. It was produced by Chakravarthy, Ramachandra and S.Sashikanth under YNOT Studios and Night Shift Studious Production Company.

Bramayugam's box office collection was ₹85 crore and the running time of the film is 139 minutes.

The film was distributed by Aan Mega Media Sithara Entertainment, Truth Global Films and AP International India.

