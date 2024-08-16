Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Wins Four National Film Awards 2024

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva |

The winners of the 70th National Film Award were announced on Friday (August 16). Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva broke all records as the film won four National Film Awards 2024. The film was written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.

Best Music Director - Pritam - Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

For the film, Pritam won the National Film Award 2024 for Best Music Director. He composed the soundtrack while composing the background score for the film.

Best Male Playback Singer - Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh won the National Film Award 2024 as the Best Male Playback Singer for the film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. His track Kesariya from the film has been one of the chartbuster tracks of the season. The song was penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Best Film In AVGC - Brahmastra

The film also won the National Film Award 2024 for Best Film In AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic). According to reports, the film's production budget was ₹410 crore (US$49 million), making it the most costly Hindi film ever as well as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Brahmastra Wins National Award For Best VFX Film

The fantasy action-adventure film was highly appreciated for its VFX and has won the National Film Award 2024 For Best VFX Film. It is reportedly estimated during the post-production stage that 150 crore rupees were spent on VFX by makers. The VFX work was done by DNEG-Prime focus company.

All About Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

The film revolves around the story of a young guy on the verge of falling in love learns he has the ability to manipulate fire and has a link to a covert guardian organization, his entire world is flipped upside down.

It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film is the first installment of a trilogy that is intended to be a part of the Āstraverse cinematic world.

The winners, along with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in October 2024. The event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.



Films certified by the Censor Board between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022 will be honored by the fraternity. At a ceremony set for October 2024, President Droupadi Murmu will present the victors. The panel has also announced the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award laureate, which is a noteworthy development.