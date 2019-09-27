Entertainment

Updated on

Bollywood divas at your rescue to don Navratri 2019 colours in style

By Oshin Fernandes

We have curated a Navratri style book to help you decide apt ensembles that align with the list of colours this festive season.

Bollywood divas at your rescue to don Navratri 2019 colours in style
Bollywood divas at your rescue to don Navratri 2019 colours in style

The colours of Navratri 2019 are out, and boy it's a challenging task to line up outfits according to the shades for the 9-day festival. For those struggling to keep up with the latest fashion trends, we have curated a style book below to help you decide apt ensembles that align with the list of colours this festive season.

Day 1: Colour – Orange

Katrina Kaif's look is as simple as it gets. This comfy salwar suit with a dupatta is light on sight that highlights its delicate embroidery.
Katrina Kaif's look is as simple as it gets. This comfy salwar suit with a dupatta is light on sight that highlights its delicate embroidery.

Day 2: Colour - White

Sara Ali Khan's over the top lehenga choli is sheer elegance. The colour which is a symbol of purity can be enhanced with bold makeup and jewellery.
Sara Ali Khan's over the top lehenga choli is sheer elegance. The colour which is a symbol of purity can be enhanced with bold makeup and jewellery.

Day 3: Colour - Red

Parineeti Chopra's look is for the modern day girl who loves to ditch her lehenga for some well fitted pants. This indo-western avatar with an off shoulder blouse is perfectly trendy for this year.
Parineeti Chopra's look is for the modern day girl who loves to ditch her lehenga for some well fitted pants. This indo-western avatar with an off shoulder blouse is perfectly trendy for this year.

Day 4: Colour - Royal Blue

Karisma Kapoor teaches you how to wear this much loved colour. The royal blue colour is a star element in itself, and is best kept untouched with minimal accessories and embellishments.
Karisma Kapoor teaches you how to wear this much loved colour. The royal blue colour is a star element in itself, and is best kept untouched with minimal accessories and embellishments.

Day 5: Colour - Yellow

Kriti Sanon serves the perfect guide to this Indian favourite colour. A shade that suits all skin tones, can be paired with multiple colours to amp up the style quotient.
Kriti Sanon serves the perfect guide to this Indian favourite colour. A shade that suits all skin tones, can be paired with multiple colours to amp up the style quotient.

Day 6: Colour - Green

Anushka Sharma is wearing a pastel green floral saree that is one of the suitable greens in trend. Unlike the mundane leafy green, this shade in particular looks royal on couture.
Anushka Sharma is wearing a pastel green floral saree that is one of the suitable greens in trend. Unlike the mundane leafy green, this shade in particular looks royal on couture.

Day 7: Colour - Grey

Bollywood's style icon Kareena Kapoor Khan can rock any shade on this planet, including grey. The undermined cool tone can certainly be worn at its best for not just Navratri, but any occasion round the year.
Bollywood's style icon Kareena Kapoor Khan can rock any shade on this planet, including grey. The undermined cool tone can certainly be worn at its best for not just Navratri, but any occasion round the year.

Day 8: Colour - Purple

While Deepika Padukone's purple outfit is absolutely extra, the style can of wearing a chunri or veil on the head will never go out of fashion.
While Deepika Padukone's purple outfit is absolutely extra, the style can of wearing a chunri or veil on the head will never go out of fashion.

Day 9: Colour - Peacock Green

If you wish to go bold, choose Alia Bhatt's quirky style as your inspiration to put on something different in terms of aesthetics this Navratri.
If you wish to go bold, choose Alia Bhatt's quirky style as your inspiration to put on something different in terms of aesthetics this Navratri.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in