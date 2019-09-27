Bollywood divas at your rescue to don Navratri 2019 colours in style

The colours of Navratri 2019 are out, and boy it's a challenging task to line up outfits according to the shades for the 9-day festival. For those struggling to keep up with the latest fashion trends, we have curated a style book below to help you decide apt ensembles that align with the list of colours this festive season.
Day 1: Colour – Orange
Day 2: Colour - White
Day 3: Colour - Red
Day 4: Colour - Royal Blue
Day 5: Colour - Yellow
Day 6: Colour - Green
Day 7: Colour - Grey
Day 8: Colour - Purple
Day 9: Colour - Peacock Green
