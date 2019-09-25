Navratri dandiya organizers in Mumbai face dip in sponsorship this year due to economic slowdown

Mumbai: This Navratri dandiya organizers in Mumbai witnessing dearth of sponsorship this year due to economic slowdown. Many big sponsors have been stayed away such as real estate.

Hindustan Times reported that according to organizers the sponsorship has been slumped to 50%. For example, last year, the organizers have earned around Rs.1.5 crore to Rs.1.7 crore. However, because of economic slowdown that has been reduced to Rs. 75 lakh this year.

A Navratri organiser from Juhu told to Hindustan Times that a mega dandiya-garba event would cost between Rs.1 crore- Rs.2 crore, of which the organisers would invest Rs. 25 lakh. The organiser further said that, as sponsors are staying back the committee members of the organiser are pulling out money from their pockets for the event.