Bollywood Director Vikram Bhatt Arrested In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case; Police Seek Transit Remand For Udaipur Transfer

Vikram Bhatt Arrested | Instagram

Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt has been arrested by a joint team of the Rajasthan and Mumbai Police in connection with an alleged Rs. 30 crore fraud case. According to reports, the police are now seeking transit remand to transfer him from the Bandra Court to Udaipur for further investigation.

According to a Times Now report, the director was arrested from his sister-in-law’s home in Mumbai's Yaari Road area. Vikram has been booked in an IVF fraud case and is accused of defrauding Dr Ajay Murdia (founder of Indra IVF Hospital) of Rs. 30 crore.

According to reports, the Udaipur Police issued a notice to Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, directing them to appear in court on 8 December 2025. The notice also prohibited them, along with six other accused, from travelling abroad without prior permission.

As stated in the complaint filed in Udaipur, Vikram and the other accused allegedly lured Dr Ajay and his wife into investing around Rs. 30 crore in a proposed film project, promising potential profits of nearly Rs. 200 crore.

Vikram Bhatt Calls Rs. 30 Crore Fraud Allegations 'Misguided'

Previously, Vikrant has reacted to Rs. 30 crore fraud case allegations. Dismissing all the claims, he said to NDTV, "Yes, I found out today that an FIR has been filed against eight of us. I’ve read it, and in my view, it is misleading. The police have been misguided because the things written in the FIR are absolutely wrong (sic)."

The director further said to the outlet that something 'forged' has been created to trap him and 7 others in the case. As per Vikram, the movie was halted midway by Dr. Murdia and he did not even clear the remaining payments.

As per the FIR filed, Dr. Murdia was introduced to the filmmaker Vikram by Dinesh Kataria. After their meeting, they agreed to make a biopic on dr. Murdia's late wife. The police report mentions the name of- Vikram, his wife, daughter Krishna along with Dinesh, producer Mehboob Ansari, Mudit Bhutattan, Ashok Dubey, and Gangeshwar Lal Srivastava