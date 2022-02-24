Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar refused gifts offered by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar: Report

New Delhi: In a new a developnment, Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar were amongst the new names in the chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the sensational saga of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

According to the charghesheet, Sara Ali Khan was offered a car as a family gesture by Sukesh's alleged associated. The 26-year-old actress told the ED that someone in the name of 'Mr Suraj Reddy' had messaged her on WhatsApp on May 21, last year, saying "he would like to gift her a car as a family gesture and mentioned that his CEO Mrs Irani had tried to contact her."

Pinky Irani also known as Angel, 53, has been accused by the Enforcement Directorate or ED of laundering money and helping Chandrasekhar establish contact with actor Jacqueline Fernandez and sending her expensive gifts on his behalf.





Khan, 26, said the Reddy person continued to insist on giving her gifts and she constantly refused the same. "However, after many attempts of refusing him, she did agree on receiving a box of chocolates from him and thereafter he sent a Franck Muller watch along with the chocolates," the ED said.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar was also approached by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who offered to gift her a car, sources told India Today. However, the actor told the Enforcement Director (ED) that she did not take any gift from the conman or his associates.

Suspecting something wrong, Bhumi Pednekar refused to take any gift on behalf of Sukesh, who was impersonating as a rich billionaire.

Janhvi Kapoor told the ED that while she was not approached by Chandrasekhar or Irani, she was contacted by a lady who identified herself as Leena from a company called Nail Artistry regarding being a celebrity guest at the launch of a salon in Bengaluru.

She wrote to the agency saying she inaugurated the salon in July last year and received a Christian Dior luxury bag and a professional fee of ₹ 18.94 lakh in her bank account. She sent a statement of the transaction to the ED.



Sukesh Chandrashekhar, 32, is now in Delhi's Tihar Jail for allegedly extorting Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of the owner of Ranbaxy. The conman allegedly posed as an officer -- sometimes as Law Secretary, Home Secretary, representative of Home Minister Amit Shah, and representative of Prime Minister's Office -- and extorted Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh on the pretext of helping her husband get out of jail.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:41 AM IST