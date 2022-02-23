Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife Leena Maria Paul gifted Janhvi Kapoor lakhs of rupees, expensive bag: Report

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was allegedly gifted an expensive bag and lakhs of rupees by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife Leena Maria Paul in July 2021.

According to a report in India Today, Sukesh had allegedly approached Janhvi through his wife last year.

Reportedly, Leena posed as the owner of a luxe nail salon and invited Janhvi to inaugurate an outlet in Bengaluru on July 19, 2021.

The 'Roohi' actress was paid Rs 18.94 lakh and an expensive bag from a high-end luxury brand by Leena for attending the event.

Janhvi was unaware of Sukesh and Leena's criminal background and she went to Bengaluru for the salon's inauguration.

Janhvi told the Enforcement Directorate in her statement that she had received a Christian Dior tote bag from Leena’s mother on the day of the event. However, she had no contact with the conman himself.

A friend of Janhvi has also claimed that she never met Sukesh or spoke to him on the phone or on any other platform.

Sukesh, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, is being investigated in a Rs 200-crore extortion case by the Enforcement Directorate.

Reports also state that ED investigation shows that Sukesh tried to influence several actresses through Pinky Irani, including Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Some of them received the gifts, while others denied.

The conman has reportedly spent Rs 20 crores since 2015 on various actresses and models.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:39 PM IST