Bobby Deol Started 'Drinking A Lot' During Low Phase Of His Career, Asked Karan Johar For Work: 'I Became So Negative'

Bobby Deol | Instagram

Actor Bobby Deol is all set to appear as a guest with brother Sunny Deol on the second episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 8. Several intriguing promos of the episode have been shared by the makers on social media. The duo will make some interesting revelations about their life on the couch. Bobby Deol will also open up about the 'low phase' of his career and what made him take back control of his life.

Bobby Deol was away from the big screens for five years after the 2013 film Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Back then, some of his projects failed to impress the audience. After back-to-back flops, the actor made a strong comeback with the web series Ashram.

During the second episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Bobby recalled the phase when he was out of work and how it affected him and his family. "I gave up, I started pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don't people take me? I am good, why don't they want to work with me? I think I became so negative about everything, that there was no positiveness coming from me."

"I heard my son saying, you know mom, papa sits at home and you go to work everyday. Something snapped in me. I just said, no I can't. It was a slow process, when I got out of it, it took me time to get into the right mind frame to become okay. It can't happen overnight," the 54-year-old actor said.

Bobby further said that his family always stood by his side during tough times. While interacting with host and filmmaker Karan, he added, "You cannot always do anything holding someone’s hand. You have to walk on your two feet. Then things started changing. I became more focused, more serious and when you focus and you have that energy in you. I have gone and met so many people. I said to myself, I will tell them I want to work with you all. I came to you also, you still haven't worked with me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023.

