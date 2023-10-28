 Bobby Deol Expresses Disappointment Over Not Getting Picked In Rana Naidu, Says Remake 'Wasn’t Nice'
Rana Naidu is an official adaptation of the American TV series Ray Donovan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
Bobby Deol is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It is slated to release in December 2023.

In a recent interview with iDiva, Bobby revealed that he was not picked for the Netflix series Rana Naidu. It starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla. It is the official adaptation of the 2013 crime TV series, Ray Donovan.

The actor added that Rana Nadu was not nice. "I really wanted to do Ray Donovan as an actor, but I wasn’t taken for the remake. But when I saw the remake, I was upset that it was such a lovely story, such love characters, but they didn’t make it the way they should have," said Bobby.

Rana Naidu was directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. The show has also been renewed for its second season. Earlier this year, confirming the news, Rana took to his X, formerly known as Twitter and said: “Could not get enough of your love. The Naidus are busy sorting season 2 #RanaNaidu season 2 coming soon

