Bob Biswas effect: Kolkata emerges the new favourite location for film and web series shoot

It looks like Kolkata is the flavour of the season as several filmmakers are opting to shoot for movies/ web series in the city. After Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Bob Biswas, we have National Award-winning Bengali film director Kaushik Ganguly choosing the city as the location for his debut Hindi film, Manohar Pandey.
The movie, which deals with the impact of coronavirus-induced lockdown on the life of a middle class couple, stars Raghubir Yadav, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla. Manohar Pandey is produced by Nispal Singh and Surinder Singh under the banner Surinder Films Pvt. Ltd. Ganguly is known for helming acclaimed Bengali films like Shabdo, Chotoder Chobi and Nagarkirtan, Cinemawala and Bishorjan, among others.
Meanwhile, actor Mallika Sherawat is also in Kolkata to shoot for her new web series directed by renowned screenwriter Soumik Sen, who has helmed films like Gulab Gang (Hindi) and Mahalaya (Bangla).
On Friday, the actor performed puja at Dakshineswar Kali Temple and on the banks of the Ganges. Sherawat was last seen in the web series Booo Sabki Phategi.
