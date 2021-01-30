Bob Biswas effect: Kolkata emerges the new favourite location for film and web series shoot

Meanwhile, actor Mallika Sherawat is also in Kolkata to shoot for her new web series directed by renowned screenwriter Soumik Sen, who has helmed films like Gulab Gang (Hindi) and Mahalaya (Bangla).

On Friday, the actor performed puja at Dakshineswar Kali Temple and on the banks of the Ganges. Sherawat was last seen in the web series Booo Sabki Phategi.