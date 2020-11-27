Fans gather to get a glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan at ‘Bob Biswas’ movie set

When Abhishek Bachchan walked into Commint Co-operative Housing Society Ltd at Panchasayar, Kolkata for the day and night schedule of ‘Bob Biswas’ at 10 am, he was bang on time! The shoot would continue till 4 in the morning on the following day. The sequence required Chitrangada to walk down the road with a child actor wearing a school uniform.
With a break every 20 minutes of camera time, the entire unit was on its toes thereby adhering to the time schedule. The other scenes were mostly shot indoors.
The premises were largely deserted till about noon when suddenly locals began to gather as news spread that Bachchan Junior was nearby, along with actor Chitrangada Singh and director Sujoy Ghosh. “This is like a dream come true, watching Amitabh Bachchan’s son right in front of my eyes. For somebody like me, this is unthinkable. People wait for hours outside Jalsa or Prateeksha in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the Bachchans while I am able to see them right from my porch!” said the security guard of the building where the shooting was being held.
Soon onlookers began to gather to catch a glimpse of the stars, after which a couple of bouncers were deployed to keep the crowd at bay. A team of Kolkata Police has been specially deployed to take care of security arrangements on all days of the shoot.
The schedule is spread till December 7 across various places in the city such as Sovabazar, Baghbazar, Rabindra Sarani, Mallickbazar Cemetery, Floating Market in Patuli and Red Road Maidan area. Looks like the film is going to be about all things nostalgia!
The unit has followed strict COVID-19 protocols with sanitisers spread in abundance all over the place. “Every unit member had been instructed to wear a mask and a pair of gloves, which they maintained all throughout except when before the camera. The thing about Abhishek and Chitrangada is that both of them are extremely easy to work with. They are people persons and very professional, without being condescending or discerning. Both carried their own food and water and mingled easily with the crew,” said an insider from the team, on grounds of anonymity.
Incidentally, ‘Bob Biswas’ is the directorial debut venture of Diya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of Sujoy Ghosh. The film is a prequel to the iconic character of the same name played to perfection by ace actor Saswata Chatterjee in Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 hitmaker ‘Kahaani’. Renowned actor Amar Upadhyay will also be seen in a crucial role in the film. It is produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production.
