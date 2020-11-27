Fans gather to get a glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan at ‘Bob Biswas’ movie set

The schedule is spread till December 7 across various places in the city such as Sovabazar, Baghbazar, Rabindra Sarani, Mallickbazar Cemetery, Floating Market in Patuli and Red Road Maidan area. Looks like the film is going to be about all things nostalgia!

The unit has followed strict COVID-19 protocols with sanitisers spread in abundance all over the place. “Every unit member had been instructed to wear a mask and a pair of gloves, which they maintained all throughout except when before the camera. The thing about Abhishek and Chitrangada is that both of them are extremely easy to work with. They are people persons and very professional, without being condescending or discerning. Both carried their own food and water and mingled easily with the crew,” said an insider from the team, on grounds of anonymity.

Incidentally, ‘Bob Biswas’ is the directorial debut venture of Diya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of Sujoy Ghosh. The film is a prequel to the iconic character of the same name played to perfection by ace actor Saswata Chatterjee in Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 hitmaker ‘Kahaani’. Renowned actor Amar Upadhyay will also be seen in a crucial role in the film. It is produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production.