 Black Rabbit On OTT: Know Where To Watch Intense Thriller Drama Series
Black Rabbit is an intense crime thriller drama miniseries which is created by Zacj Baylin. The series explores high-stakes tension and layered characters set against the electrifying backdrop of New York's nightlife.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
Black Rabbit On OTT | Photo Credit: Netflix

Black Rabbit is an intense crime thriller drama miniseries which is created by Zacj Baylin. The series explores high-stakes tension and layered characters set against the electrifying backdrop of New York's nightlife. The eight-episode series is now streaming on Netflix, and it is available to stream in multiple languages.

About Black Rabbit

The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on Wednesday, September 17, on X and wrote, "Jude Law. Jason Bateman. Black Rabbit premieres in 12 HOURS. A restaurateur is forced into New York's criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town with loan sharks on his trail."

It is produced by Zach Baylin, Kate Susman, Jason Bateman, Jude Law, Michael Costigan, Andrew Hinderaker, Zac Frognowski, Justin Levy, David Bernon, and Erica Kay under the banner of Youngblood Pictures, Automatik Entertainment, Aggregate Films and Riff Raff Entertainment.

Plot overview

Black Rabbit is a crime series centred on two siblings in New York City's vibrant nightlife: Jake, the owner of the restaurant "Black Rabbit," striving to establish it as a premier destination, and his unpredictable brother Vince, who complicates matters with his troubles and traumatic history. Vince's reckless decisions and debts endanger their relationship, jeopardising all that Jake has achieved and transforming their familial connection into a fight for survival.

Read Also
Swiped OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Bumble-Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd's Biopic In India?
article-image

Cast and characters

The series features Jude Law as Jake Friedken, Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle, Jason Bateman as Vince Friedken, Amaka Okafor as Roxie, Sope Dirisu as Wes, Dagmara Domińczyk as Val, Chris Coy as Babbit, Troy Kotsur as Joe Mancuso, Abbey Lee as Anna, Robin de Jesús as Tony, Odessa Young as Gen, Forrest Weber as Junior, Francis Benhamou as Lisa Klein, and John Ales as Jules Zablonski, among others.

