Black Rabbit On OTT: Know Where To Watch Intense Thriller Drama Series

Black Rabbit is an intense crime thriller drama miniseries which is created by Zacj Baylin. The series explores high-stakes tension and layered characters set against the electrifying backdrop of New York's nightlife. The eight-episode series is now streaming on Netflix, and it is available to stream in multiple languages.

About Black Rabbit

It is produced by Zach Baylin, Kate Susman, Jason Bateman, Jude Law, Michael Costigan, Andrew Hinderaker, Zac Frognowski, Justin Levy, David Bernon, and Erica Kay under the banner of Youngblood Pictures, Automatik Entertainment, Aggregate Films and Riff Raff Entertainment.

Plot overview

Black Rabbit is a crime series centred on two siblings in New York City's vibrant nightlife: Jake, the owner of the restaurant "Black Rabbit," striving to establish it as a premier destination, and his unpredictable brother Vince, who complicates matters with his troubles and traumatic history. Vince's reckless decisions and debts endanger their relationship, jeopardising all that Jake has achieved and transforming their familial connection into a fight for survival.

Cast and characters

The series features Jude Law as Jake Friedken, Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle, Jason Bateman as Vince Friedken, Amaka Okafor as Roxie, Sope Dirisu as Wes, Dagmara Domińczyk as Val, Chris Coy as Babbit, Troy Kotsur as Joe Mancuso, Abbey Lee as Anna, Robin de Jesús as Tony, Odessa Young as Gen, Forrest Weber as Junior, Francis Benhamou as Lisa Klein, and John Ales as Jules Zablonski, among others.