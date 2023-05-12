Bindu reveals she was denied Filmfare award despite maximum votes: 'Jaya Bachchan was awarded because she was...'

Veteran actress Bindu has expressed her disappointment over not getting awards during the early years of her career. She recently said that she was nominated several times for Filmfare Awards and she had even received maximum votes but other actresses was given awards.

In an interview, Bindu said she feels that she was deprived of an award for her debut film Do Raaste (1969) only because she was a newcomer in the Hindi film industry. However, the actress pointed out that the same reasoning was not applied when Jaya Bachchan received an award for her performance in the film Guddi in 1971.

Bindu shares shocking details

"Ye andar ki baatein hain, mujhe pata bhi chala tha ki sabse zyada votes milne ki bavajood, mujhe award nahi diya gaya. This happened three to four times, and this has always happened at Filmfare," Bindu said during the interview.

She added, "I was nominated for Do Raaste. But they were like ‘How can we give you an award for your first film?’ But at the same time, they gave Jaya Bhaduri (Bachchan) an award for Guddi because she was the heroine. They didn’t give it to me. I was nominated for Dastaan also. I got votes, but again they didn’t give me the award."

Bindu admitted that she used to feel bad at that time as winning awards would have boosted her confidence. She also said that awards should be given to 'budding artists' as it will boost their confidence as newcomers in the industry.

Bindu reveals she used to 'feel bad' at that time

"I used to feel bad. Though this is now a very old incident, it stays with you. When an artiste is new in the industry and gets an award, the enthusiasm and happiness are of a different type only. It gives motivation," the veteran actress stated.

Bindu has played significant roles in Hindi films during 1970s and 1980s. She has also been a part of films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! and others.

